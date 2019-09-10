Highway 132 Roadwork Progress Report

The Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works issued an update on the progress of Highway 132 on Sept. 10, 2019.

Construction started in June to restore an approximate 3.2-mile stretch of Highway 132 that was inundated by lava during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. About 50 homes remain the area isolated by lava flows (kipuku). Those homes weren’t destroyed but were isolated by more than 40-foot high lava covering the highway in some areas.

Isemoto Contracting Co. and Ludwig Construction Inc. were selected by a bidding process. The estimated cost of the project is $11.9 million.

ROADWORK PROGRESS REPORT

SPONSORED VIDEO

The upper section from the PGV check point to the kipuka is a length of approximately 8,700 feet (1.6 miles).

• Rough grading (52,000 cubic yards excavation) is complete.

• Crushing and spreading of base material is complete.

• Fine grading is complete.

• Paving with asphalt concrete base course (ACBC) started Sept. 3, 2019. As of Sept. 9, 2019, paving is half complete with anticipated completion the end of next week.

• Shoulder dressing, sign installation and striping to follow paving work.

The lower section, from the kipuka to Four Corners (Highway 137) is a length of approximately 7,900 feet (1.5 miles) and Highway 137 from Four Corners to start of lava is a length of approximately 1,100 feet (.2 miles).

ADVERTISEMENT

• Rough grading (57,000 cubic yards excavation) is complete.

• Crushing and spreading of base material is ongoing.

• Fine grading started Sept. 5, 2019, and is ongoing.

• Paving with ACBC will begin once the grading is complete and if the road temperature cools down to allow for the paving work.

• Shoulder dressing, sign installation and striping to follow paving work and should take about a month.