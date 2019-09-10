Hawaiian Airlines Numbers up in August

Hawaiian Airlines Numbers up in AugustSeptember 10, 2019, 11:00 AM HST (Updated September 10, 2019, 10:54 AM)
Visitors traveling to the state via Hawaiian Airlines jumped last month in year-over-year arrivals, according to a company press release on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (“Hawaiian”), announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month that ended Aug. 31, 2019.
Hawaiian welcomed more than one million guests in August 2019, an increase of 4% over the same period last year, the release said. Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased by 2.8% on a decrease of 1.9% in capacity (available seat miles) compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 4 percentage points year-over-year to 88.4%.
The table below summarizes August and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods.
SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS¹
|AUGUST
|2019
|2018
|% CHANGE
|PAX
|1,062,375
|1,021,383
|4.0%
|RPMs (000)
|1,601,769
|1,558,394
|2.8%
|ASMs (000)
|1,812,484
|1,847,326
|(1.9%)
|LF
|88.4%
|84.4%
|4.0 pts
|YEAR-TO-DATE
|2019
|2018
|% CHANGE
|PAX
|7,921,772
|8,030,260
|(1.4%)
|RPMS (000)
|11,809,608
|11,474,899
|2.9%
|ASMS (000)
|13,599,262
|13,374,777
|1.7%
|LF
|86.8%
|85.8%
|1.0 pts
¹Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.