Hawaiian Airlines Numbers up in August

By Big Island Now
September 10, 2019, 11:00 AM HST (Updated September 10, 2019, 10:54 AM)
Hawaiian Airlines statistics for August of 2019. PC: Hawaiian Airlines

Visitors traveling to the state via Hawaiian Airlines jumped last month in year-over-year arrivals, according to a company press release on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (“Hawaiian”), announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month that ended Aug. 31, 2019.

Hawaiian welcomed more than one million guests in August 2019, an increase of 4% over the same period last year, the release said. Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased by 2.8% on a decrease of 1.9% in capacity (available seat miles) compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 4 percentage points year-over-year to 88.4%.

The table below summarizes August and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS¹

AUGUST20192018% CHANGE
PAX1,062,3751,021,3834.0%
RPMs (000)1,601,7691,558,3942.8%
ASMs (000)1,812,4841,847,326(1.9%)
LF88.4%84.4%4.0 pts
YEAR-TO-DATE20192018% CHANGE
PAX7,921,7728,030,260(1.4%)
RPMS (000)11,809,60811,474,8992.9%
ASMS (000)13,599,26213,374,7771.7%
LF86.8%85.8%1.0 pts
PAXPassengers transported
RPMRevenue Passenger Mile; one paying passenger transported one mile
ASMAvailable Seat Mile; one seat transported one mile
LFLoad Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled

¹Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

 

