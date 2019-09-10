Hawaiian Airlines Numbers up in August

Visitors traveling to the state via Hawaiian Airlines jumped last month in year-over-year arrivals, according to a company press release on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) (“Hawaiian”), announced its system-wide traffic statistics for the month that ended Aug. 31, 2019.

Hawaiian welcomed more than one million guests in August 2019, an increase of 4% over the same period last year, the release said. Total traffic (revenue passenger miles) increased by 2.8% on a decrease of 1.9% in capacity (available seat miles) compared to August 2018. Load factor increased 4 percentage points year-over-year to 88.4%.

The table below summarizes August and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS¹

AUGUST 2019 2018 % CHANGE PAX 1,062,375 1,021,383 4.0% RPMs (000) 1,601,769 1,558,394 2.8% ASMs (000) 1,812,484 1,847,326 (1.9%) LF 88.4% 84.4% 4.0 pts YEAR-TO-DATE 2019 2018 % CHANGE PAX 7,921,772 8,030,260 (1.4%) RPMS (000) 11,809,608 11,474,899 2.9% ASMS (000) 13,599,262 13,374,777 1.7% LF 86.8% 85.8% 1.0 pts