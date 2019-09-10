Hawai‘i to Receive Nearly $4 M More in Disaster Relief Funding

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that Hawai‘i will receive $3.9 million in new federal disaster relief funding to help in the recovery from the historic storms in April 2018, according to a Sept. 10, 2019, press relief from the office of Sen. Brian Schatz.

The new Community Development Block Grant Declared Disaster Recovery Fund money will help rebuild communities on O‘ahu and make them more resilient, especially in low- and moderate-income areas.

“As we continue to rebuild, these new federal dollars will be a huge help,” said Sen. Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I will continue to fight for federal resources at every opportunity to help make Honolulu more resilient.”

With the $4 million in new funding, Hawai‘i has now received more than a half-billion dollars in federal relief funding to help the state recover from the historic storms in April 2018, Hurricane Lane and the eruption of Kilauea on Hawai‘i Island.