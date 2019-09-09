Small Craft AdvisorySeptember 9, 2019, 6:07 PM HST (Updated September 9, 2019, 6:07 PM)
5:54 PM HST Monday, Sept. 9, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY
Winds and Seas: Northeast winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas 7 to 10 feet.
Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.