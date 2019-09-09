Keck Observatory to Host Astronomy Talk

W.M. Keck Observatory is hosting an astronomy talk on one of the field’s most prevalent problems.

Even with the most powerful telescopes and instrumentation, astronomy faces a fundamental issue—the ability to determine the distance to objects in the cosmos, a Keck Observatory press release said.

From the solar system to the cosmic microwave background, the history of astronomy is intertwined with the hunt for a better distance measure. This talk will trace that history and that quest, from the era before telescopes to the telescopes of tomorrow, the release continued.

The astronomy talk will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy Gates Performing Arts Center located at 65-1692 Kohala Mountain Road in Kamuela. It begins at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Keck Observatory will kick the night off at 6:45 p.m. with a screening of its The Impossible Telescope.

Astronomy talks are sponsored by the Rob and Terry Ryan Foundation. Those with questions may contact Shelly Pelfrey, outreach coordinator, at [email protected]. More information is also available at www.keckobservatory.org