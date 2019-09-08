AD
Wind Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

By Big Island Now
September 8, 2019, 6:43 AM HST (Updated September 8, 2019, 6:43 AM)
3:35 AM HST Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY

Winds: East 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts to 50 mph in the leeward Kohala area on the Big Island.

Impacts: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

