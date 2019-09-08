VAC Offers Mixed Media Encaustic Class

Artist Mary Milelzcik will host a Mixed Media Encaustic class on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Encaustic is a mixture of beeswax, damar resin and pigment, which is applied to a solid absorbent surface. Each time a new layer is applied, it must be fused. The layers can be enhanced by carving with tools or drawing with pigment, oil sticks, etc. Photographs can be transferred and other materials embedded to create a variety of results with depth.

Mixed Media Encaustic is a hands-on workshop, where participants will learn safe studio practices, all the encaustic painting basics and how to make their own medium. Encaustic techniques, along with wet and dry shellac burns, will be demonstrated. After instruction and experimenting, attendees will have the opportunity to create two encaustic paintings to take home.

Milelzcik will provide panels and handmade paper to use as substrates as well as an assortment of marking tools and brushes, interesting papers, photographs, minerals, fibers and other natural and found materials for students to incorporate into their paintings. Students are encouraged to bring other items they’d like to use.

Advanced students can consult with the instructor in advance regarding specific projects. The class fee is $60/$55 for VAC members plus a $25 supply fee. To register, call Volcano Art Center at 808-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit, educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and environment through activities in the visual, literary and performing arts.