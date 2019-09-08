Rep. Gabbard Offers ‘Federal Grants 101’

The Office of Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is offering two free workshops on Hawai‘i Island to inform the public on various aspects of federal grants.

The public is invited to attend Federal Grants 101, which will provide information about financial assistance for rural and distressed communities.

The workshop in Kailua-Kona is set for Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the West Hawai‘i Civic Center Council Chambers

Hilo’s workshop will be held Tuesday, Sept. 24, also from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Hawai‘i County Building Council Chambers.

These workshops are presented in partnership with the USDA Rural Development Hawai‘i Office, the US Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration Hawai‘i Office and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Research and Development.

There is limited capacity at these free workshops. RSVP at gabbard.house.gov/RSVP or by calling (808)-541-1986.