Peace Day Events in Honoka‘a All September

Honoka‘a town will turn up this month in honor of the United Nations International Day of Peace.

The schedule includes activities for drummers, booklovers, musicians and dancers, young artists, churches and anyone who’d like to celebrate their ethnic culture as part of the fun.

The main event takes place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, as the Peace Day Parade makes its way through town with an energetic rhythm that spotlights Taiko and drummers of all kinds. Accompanying the drummers will be bon dancers, cirque performers, singers and multicultural music and exhibits. This year, the parade will also include floats and entries from Honoka‘a High and Intermediate School as part of their homecoming celebration.

The parade ends at the Honoka‘a County Sports Complex, where the Peace Day Festival takes place, starting at noon with the Honoka‘a Jazz Band. This event includes food booths, a silent auction, taiko drummers, magic, community bon dancing and live music. Admission is free and all are welcome. To apply to participate in the parade or for a festival booth, visit www.peacedayparade.org.

The United Nations International Day of Peace is organized and produced by the Peace Committee of Honoka‘a Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. Volunteers and contributions are welcomed and encouraged. For information, visit www.peacedayparade.org or send an email to [email protected].

In addition, a free community meal will be served at the Honoka‘a People’s Theater on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m during the Peace Day Parade.

Since February, the committee has provided a total of approximately 3,000 free meals to the community at large on afternoons in the temple kitchen. Last year, volunteers prepared and served 300 meals during the Peace Day Parade. This year, the offering will be 500 meals consisting of vegetarian Indian food along with meat dishes provided by the Buddhist Women’s Association.

“There is a foundational purpose why sharing the bounty of food and Dharma friendship is essential as we celebrate our shared humanity,” said Reverend Bruce Nakamura of the Hongwanji. “All beings must take care of their bodies in order to move toward attentive the path of spiritual practice and living. The community feeding offers all an opportunity to do so without precondition or prejudice. Welcoming others to share in this basic call to simply offer food to others, we shall be able to affirm our share-pathway as gratitude to the wisdom of the Buddhas and bodhisattvas.”

More Peace Day events include:

Read for Peace

Thursday, Sept. 13, from 5 to 6 p.m. at Honoka‘a Public Library.

Book selection: Island of Sweet Pies and Soldiers by local author Sarah Ackerman. Based on historical events, this book takes a personal look at Honoka’a during the World War II years when soldiers, and one friendly lion named Roscoe, occupied the town.

Wine at 5

Friday, Sept. 20, at 5 p.m. at Café Il Mondo.

A Blue Zones project with free wine samples and live music by the New Dharma Band.

A Day of Mindfulness

Saturday, Sept. 28, 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Honoka‘a Hongwanji Social Hall

The Path to Mindfulness, Finding the Silence Within, presented by Gregory Pai, PhD, Broken Ridge Korean Temple, O‘ahu. Free and open to all, the event includes guided sitting and walking meditation, followed by a Dharma discussion with questions and answers.

To pre-register send an email to [email protected] or call (808)-775-1064. Register early, as space is limited. Light refreshments will be served. A Day of Mindfulness is free and donations, or Dana, as offerings of generosity and gratitude for the teachings will be gratefully accepted.

For more information on all events, visit www.peacedayparade.org , send an email to [email protected] or call (808)-775-1064.