Japan Braces for Record-Breaking Storm

Typhoon Faxai is projected to slam the Japanese capital of Tokyo with record winds and torrential rains in the next several hours, according to Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

More than 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate in front of the storm, which is expected to land in Tokyo sometime early Sunday afternoon, Hawai‘i Standard Time. More evacuation orders are expected in the coming hours.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency described Faxai as “very powerful,” saying gusts could climb as high as 134 mph. Such winds are comparable to Category 2 and Category 3 hurricanes.

At least seven inches of rain, and upwards of 15 inches of rain, are possible at various locations across Eastern and Central Japan, the weather service reported. The country’s meteorological agency also warned citizens to beware of landslides and floods, among other hazards.

Haneda Airport in Tokyo, which services to Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole, has canceled several flights in anticipation of the storm.

Residents of Japanese descent represent the second-largest racial population demographic in the state of Hawai‘i.