HIplan Announces Monthly Meet-up Groups

Hawai‘i Island Business Plan Competition (HIplan) has announced its September Entrepreneur Meetup events.

In Kona, the HIplan meetup networking group will highlight women in business with guest speaker Aesha Shapiro, creator and producer of the Ladies Artisan Market.

Scheduled for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Pictures Plus/Plus Interiors store, the event provides an opportunity to gain business exposure and network with fellow small business owners in the community.

Participants are asked to attend with business cards. There will also be a door prize drawing. The event is sponsored by HIplan and the West Hawai‘i Small Business Development Center.

Pictures Plus/Plus Interiors Store is located at 75-1006 Henry Street in Kailua-Kona.

The Hilo meetup networking group will convene on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the County Office of Aging, which is located at 1055 Kino‘ole Street in Hilo.

State legislator and CEO of Island Naturals Russell Ruderman will be the guest speaker at the networking group event. Participants are encouraged to come prepared with business cards.

For answers to questions about either event, contact [email protected].