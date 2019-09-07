STUDY: Hawai‘i’s Most Popular Master’s Programs

A new study from Olivet Nazarene University reports that Hawai‘i college graduates are pursuing three specific master’s degree subjects more than others in 2019. According to the analysis, the most popular secondary degrees in Hawai‘i in order of preference are: engineering, mathematics and biology.

Engineering appears to be the most popular field of study in master’s programs across the country, followed by business administration and health administration.

Compared to the average income for graduates of other master’s programs, these subjects are not the highest earning degrees in the U.S. indicating that many students are interested in furthering their education, not necessarily earning more income.

The study analyzed search trends on Google AdWords for more than 150 master’s degree between July 2018 and July 2019 to determine its findings.

