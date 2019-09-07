New OB-GYN Joins Kaiser Permanente Team in Kona

Kaiser Permanente has announced the addition of nine new physicians to its team, including Mark Rhee, MD, in Kona.

Rhee is joining the obstetrics and gynecology team at the Kaiser Permanente Kona Medical Office. He previously served as a staff physician, physician team lead and department chief at the Southwest Medical Associates – Optum Care in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rhee received his medical degree from the University of Nevada, Reno and served as an American Medical Association International Fellow. He completed his residency at the University of Hawai‘i’s John A. Burns School of Medicine.

The additional eight doctors are joining facilities on O‘ahu and Maui, adding to Kaiser’s staff of more than 600 health care providers in the Hawai‘i Permanente Medical Group—the largest in Hawai‘i—which serves more than 250,000 residents in Hawai‘i.

David Schoppy, MD, practices otolaryngology at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He graduated with his medical degree and doctorate degree in cancer biology from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Schoppy served as a resident physician of otolaryngology in the head and neck surgery department at Stanford University in Stanford, California and completed a head and neck fellowship in otolaryngology at the University of California, San Francisco.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Emily Chan, MD, is an endocrinologist at Kaiser Permanente’s Honolulu Clinic. After attending medical school at the University of Malaysia, she completed her internal medicine residency and a subsequent fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the University of California, Davis. Emily worked for several years at The Permanente Medical Group in Roseville, California, becoming chief of the department of endocrinology in Roseville, California in 2014. She is board certified in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism, and internal medicine.

Felix Lui, MD, joins the gastroenterology department at Kaiser Permanente’s Mapunapuna Medical Office. Felix is originally from Hawai‘i and graduated from McKinley High School. He received his medical degree from the University of Hawai‘i, John A. Burns School of Medicine. Lui completed his residency and served as the chief resident at the California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco, California. Prior to moving to Hawai‘i, Dr. Lui served as a gastroenterology and hepatology fellow at the University of California, Irvine. He is board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in gastroenterology.

Jennifer Nishioka, MD, is a hospitalist at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. She earned her medical degree in allopathic medicine from the University of Hawai‘i, John A. Burns School of Medicine. She completed her residency in internal medicine at the University of Hawai‘i Integrated Medical Residency Program, where she recently served as one of the chief medical residents. She is board certified in internal medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Louis Paolella, MD, practices emergency medicine at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He received his medical degree from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, Washington. Following medical school, Paolella participated in ultrasound and simulation-based training as a resident physician through the University of Connecticut in Farmington, Connecticut, where he also served as the chief resident for the University of Connecticut Emergency Medicine Residency program. Through the residency program he worked at four hospital sites, including level 1 and level 2 trauma centers.

Michiko Inaba, MD, joins the Kaiser Permanente Mapunapuna Medical Office in the rheumatology department. Inaba received her medical and doctorate degrees from the Tokai University School of Medicine in Kanagawa, Japan. She served as a resident in the department of internal medicine at Tokai University Hospital in Kanagawa and at the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following her residency, Michiko served as a geriatric fellow and then worked for several years as a geriatric faculty attending at the University of Hawai‘i, John A. Burns School of Medicine. She then went on to complete a rheumatology fellowship at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri that ended this summer. She is board certified in hospice and palliative medicine, geriatric medicine and internal medicine.

Robert Salyer, DO, is a pediatric hospitalist at Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center. He earned his osteopathic medical degree at the Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville, Missouri and completed his residency as chief resident at the Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron in Akron, Ohio. Salyer completed a fellowship in academic medical education at the Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown, Ohio. Prior to joining Kaiser Permanente Hawai‘i, Salyer served as a pediatric hospitalist at the Phoenix Children’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona. He is board certified in pediatrics.

Ryan Leary, MD, joins the otolaryngology department at the Kaiser Permanente Wailuku Medical Office. He received his medical degree from the University of California Irvine School of Medicine in Irvine, California. Leary went on to serve as administrative chief resident at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine Montefiore Medical Center department of otorhinolaryngology head and neck surgery in Bronx, New York. Prior to moving to Hawai‘i, Dr. Leary conducted clinical research in otolaryngology at the Montefiore Medical Center and at the UC Irvine School of Medicine.