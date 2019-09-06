AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Wind Advisory in Effect for Leeward Kohala

By Big Island Now
September 6, 2019, 7:41 AM HST (Updated September 6, 2019, 9:20 AM)
×

3:37 AM, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019: WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM 
SUNDAY

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 9 a.m. this morning to 9 a.m. Sunday.

WINDS: East 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph in the leeward Kohala area on the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

Due to the advisory, the following precautions are advised:

  • Strong winds capable of downing trees and causing power outages may occur.
  • Treat any down utility lines as live and stay clear and notify authorities.
  • Consider securing outdoor items.
ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments