Wind Advisory in Effect for Leeward Kohala

3:37 AM, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019: WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM

SUNDAY

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Wind Advisory, which is in effect from 9 a.m. this morning to 9 a.m. Sunday.

WINDS: East 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph in the leeward Kohala area on the Big Island.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong are capable of downing trees and causing power outages. Motorists, especially those in high profile vehicles, are urged to drive with extreme caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 30 mph, or gusts of at least 50 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

Due to the advisory, the following precautions are advised: