Small Craft Advisory Continues for Big Island Waters

348 AM, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT

A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and SE waters until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 30 knots with seas 7 to 10 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.