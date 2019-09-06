MISSING: Treeny Shiraki, 15, Captain Cook

Hawai‘i County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Treeny Shiraki, who is reported as missing.

She was last seen on Aug. 11, 2019, in Captain Cook and is known to frequent North Kohala.

She is 5-feet-1-inch, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you know her whereabouts, contact Officer Oliver Agustin at (808) 326-4646, ext. 302, or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.