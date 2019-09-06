Autopsy Reveals Cause of Death in Single-Vehicle Crash

An autopsy has revealed the cause of death of 66-year-old Jenny Diaz of Pāhoa, who was found unresponsive following a June 15, 2019, single-vehicle crash that occurred on Government Beach Road, 2.8 miles South of Kahakai Boulevard.

The results of an autopsy determined that the victim died of natural causes that were unrelated to injuries sustained in the traffic crash. As a result, this crash will not be counted as a traffic-related casualty.

The traffic fatality total for calendar year 2019 is revised to 14 traffic fatalities this year compared to 21 at this same time last year.