Upped Traffic Enforcement on Maunakea

Traffic enforcement isn’t letting up on Mauna Kea.

Police assigned to the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Mauna Kea Access Road continue increased traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200), which began on Aug. 15, 2019.

Police efforts during the new weeklong period covering last Thursday, Aug. 29 to Thursday, Sept. 5 has resulted in the issuance of an additional 566 traffic citations and three suspects arrested for five offenses. The 566 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (281)

Excessive Speeding (1)

Seatbelt (25)

Child Restraint (4)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (12)

Tint (10)

No Driver’s License (25)

No Insurance (30)

Unsafe vehicle (19)

Other moving violation (8)

No License plate (12)

Regulatory (137)

Parking (2)



The five arrested offenses were categorized as follows:



Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (2)

Contempt warrants (3)

The combined total of the three-week-long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by the Hawai‘i Police Department stands at 1,806 citations issued and 19 persons arrested for 34 offenses. The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.