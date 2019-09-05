Twelve-E Forecast to Become Tropical Storm Friday

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

Next complete advisory at 11 AM HST.

5 AM HST: TROPICAL DEPRESSION TWELVE-E EXPECTED TO GRADUALLY STRENGTHEN

The center of Tropical Depression Twelve-E is located near latitude 11.8°N, longitude 143.1°W, about 965 miles ESE of Hilo.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The depression is moving toward the west near 9 mph and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

An increase in forward speed is expected over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph (45 km/h) with higher gusts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours and the depression may become a tropical storm on Friday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.74 inches.

Click an image to expand

Tropical Depression Twelve-E, Sept. 5, 2019, 6:30 a.m. PC: NOAA Tropical Depression Twelve-E, Sept. 5, 2019, 6:30 a.m. PC: NOAA Tropical Depression Twelve-E, Sept. 5, 2019, 6:30 a.m. PC: NOAA

6 AM: JULIETTE MAINTAINING ITS STRENGTH; WEAKENING IS EXPECTED TO RESUME LATER TODAY

Click an image to expand

Hurricane Juliette, Sept. 5, 2019, 5 a.m. PC: NOAA Hurricane Juliette, Sept. 5, 2019, 5 a.m. PC: NOAA Hurricane Juliette, Sept. 5, 2019, 5 a.m. PC: NOAA Hurricane Juliette, Sept. 5, 2019, 5 a.m. PC: NOAA Hurricane Juliette, Sept. 5, 2019, 5 a.m. PC: NOAA Hurricane Juliette, Sept. 5, 2019, 5 a.m. PC: NOAA

The center of Hurricane Juliette is located near latitude 20.6°N, longitude 119.9°W, about 660 miles WSW of Baja, Calif. Juliette is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph and this general motion is expected to continue today. A slightly faster WNE to westward motion is expected to begin on Friday, and this general motion should continue through the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 90 mph, with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next few days and Juliette is expected to weaken to a tropical storm on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 28.82 inches.