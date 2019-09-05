Tourism Dollars Fund Big Island Community Events & Programs

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) announced on Sept. 5, 2019, that it is awarding funding to 95 events and programs in the Hawaiian Islands through its Community Enrichment program (CEP) for the 2020 calendar year, an increase from 74 recipients in 2019.

The funds are generated from tourism dollars through the Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT), which visitors pay when they stay in legal accommodations throughout the state.

HTA’s CEP funds a diverse array of festivals, events and year-round programs in support of culture, culinary arts, education, health and wellness, nature, agriculture, sports, technology and voluntourism. The festivals and events are often well-attended by Hawai‘i’s residents.

Funding recipients include nonprofit groups, community organizations and businesses with not-for-profit events. HTA issued a request for proposals on May 2 with the deadline of July 5 to submit applications. HTA staff held informational briefings about the submission process on all six main islands during the month of May.

“We are proud to support these programs and events that make Hawaii so special for our residents and communities. These experiences can be enjoyed by both locals and visitors, and showcase our islands’ rich heritage and multi-cultural communities. HTA is able to invest in these programs because of the TAT revenue generated from our visitor industry,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA’s Director of Community Enrichment.

HTA is also providing funding through its Kukulu Ola and Aloha Aina programs. The awardees for those programs for 2020 will be announced soon.

Hawai‘i Island

• 50th Annual Kona Coffee Cultural Festival

• Kahilu Theatre 2020 Season

• Kau Coffee Festival

• Hawaii Performing Arts Festival 2020 Season

• HawaiiCon

• Hawaii Kuauli Pacific and Asia Cultural Festival

• 5th Annual Hawaii Island Festival of Birds

• Hawaii Institute of Pacific Agriculture – North Kohala Farm Tours & Tastings

• Big Island Chocolate Festival

• Pohaha I Ka Lani – Mahina Ai

• Volcano’s Ohia Lehua Half Marathon, 5K and Keiki Dash

• Kona Historical Society – Hanohano O Kona: Wahi Pana Lecture Series

• XTERRA Hawaii Island Off-Road Triathlon

• 100% Pure Kona Coffee Marathon & Half Marathon

• Legacy Reef Foundation – Coral Education Center

• 24th Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival “Kona Style”

• Hamakua Harvest Farm Festival

• 2nd Annual Experience Volcano Festival

Statewide

• Hawaii Food & Wine Festival

• 40th Annual Hawaii International Film Festival

• Molokai 2 Oahu Paddleboard World Championship

• Kanu Hawaii – Volunteer Week Hawaii

• Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii – Statewide Japanese Cultural Exchange

• Honolulu Theatre for Youth – The Royal School / Ke Kula Keiki Alii

• Kumu Kahua Theatre – 49th & 50th Season Contemporary Hawaii Plays

• Hawaiian Mission Houses – Traveling History Theatre

• Naalehu Theatre – Hawaiian Music Masters Community Reinvestment, including Youth Outreach Music Instruction (Waimanalo and Kailua-Kona), Gabby Pahinui Waimanalo Kanikapila, Live from Waimanalo, and He Huakai E Pana Na I Ke Ea (Kailua-Kona), along with the Aloha Shirt Festival

O‘ahu

• 26th Annual Honolulu Festival

• Pan-Pacific Festival

• 38th Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival “Waikiki Style”

• 38th Annual Okinawan Festival

• 50th Annual Ukulele Festival Hawaii

• Mango Jam Honolulu

• Parade of Farms

• 18th Annual Waikiki SPAM JAM®

• 28th Annual Filipino Fiesta

• POW! WOW! Hawaii

• Hawaii Polo Life Summer Invitational

• Haleiwa Interpretative Signage Project and Walking Tour Map

• Hawaii Book, Arts, & Music Festival

• Hawaii Gay Flag Football League – Gay Bowl XX

• Honolulu Rainbow Film Festival

• Puuhonua Society – CONTACT 2020

• Hawaii’s Woodshow: Na Laau o Hawaii

• Hawaiian Makahiki Series

• Waianae Economic Development Council – Aina Momona

• Waikalua Fishpond Cultural & Music Festival

• Hawaii Scottish Festival and Highland Games

• VegFest Oahu

• Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum – “You Are Here” Pavilion/Exhibit Project

• Waikiki Aquarium – Hoikeike Pili Kai

• Hawaii Symphony Orchestra – Symphony Experience – New Year Celebration

Kaua‘i

• Waimea Town Celebration: Heritage of Aloha 2020

• Koloa Plantation Days Festival

• 21st Paniolo Heritage Rodeo at the Koloa Plantation Days Festival

• 28th Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival “Kauai Style”

• E Kanikapila Kakou 2020 – “Mele, Hula & Moolelo”

• 12th Annual Kauai Marathon and Half Marathon

• Lawai International Center – Cultural Awareness Events

• Kauai Matsuri Festival

• Heiva I Kauai

• Poipu Food & Wine Festival

• Kauai Chocolate & Coffee Festival

• Kauai Okinawan Festival

• Kauai Museum Association – 40th Annual Irmalee and Walter Pomroy May Day Lei Contest

• 4th Annual Kauai Old Time Gathering

• Poipu Beach Foundation – New Year’s Eve Celebration at Poipu Beach Park

• 2nd Annual Garden Island Boogie Board Classic

• Equine Therapy, Inc.

• Ahahui Kiwila Hawaii O Moikeha – Ka Moku O Manokalanipo Paani Makahiki and May Day by the Bay

• He Ino No Kaumualii – Makana Poinaole

• Kauai Museum Cultural Exhibit

• Storybook Theatre of Hawaii – Princess Kaiulani Keiki Hula & Story Fest

Maui

• 20th Anniversary Maui Matsuri – A Japanese Festival

• Maui Film Festival

• Maui Nui Botanical Gardens – La Ulu – Breadfruit Day

• 29th Annual Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival “Maui Style”

• Maui Marathon

• Maui Arts & Cultural Center – Visual Arts Exhibition Program and Maui Ukulele Festival

• Hui Noeau – Hui Holidays

• 40th Annual Maui Whale Festival

• Maui Pops Orchestra 2020 Concerts

• Jazz Maui 5th Annual East Meets West Festival

• Maui Classical Music Festival

• Hana Arts Presents! – A Workshops & Events Program in East Maui

• Maui Sunday Market

• 12th Annual Paddle for Life – Voyage to Lanai

• Maui Bicycling League – Exploring Maui’s Greenways and Bike Paths

Moloka‘i

• Molokai Canoe Festivals Presents – Kulaia Hoolaulea

• Molokai Holokai Hoolaulea

• Molokai Agricultural Festival

Lāna‘i

• Lanai Community Association – Annual Tree Lighting Festival

• Lanai Culture & Heritage Center – Lanai Guide App

About the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority is the State of Hawai‘i agency responsible for strategically managing its support of the tourism industry. Established in 1998 to support Hawaii’s leading industry and largest employer, HTA continually strives to help ensure tourism’s sustainability and the benefits it brings to residents and communities statewide. For more information, visit www.hawaiitourismauthority.org. Follow updates about HTA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (@HawaiiHTA) and its YouTube Channel.