SEMINAR: Protect Yourself From Financial Scams

According to a 2018 Federal Trade Commission report, more than $3 billion was lost due to financial scams, including imposter scams, Ponzi schemes, phony sweepstakes and more.

Scams average a $375 loss per person; seniors 80 years old and over lose an average of $1,700.

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union will present a free seminar to help the community learn about the various financial schemes, how they impact families and communities, and ways to prevent becoming a victim.

Financial Fraud Education Awareness will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the credit union’s Kaloko facility (73-5611 Olowalu St., Kailua-Kona) in the John Y. Iwane Credit Union Center Training Room.

For more information or to register, visit HCFCU’s Community Seminars section at hicommfcu.com/communityseminars. Seating is limited.

Presented by Theresa Kong Kee, investor education specialist, Office of the Securities Commissioner State of Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, this seminar will provide critical information, including:

Recognizing Ponzi Schemes

Understanding Affinity Fraud

How to Spot a Con Artist

Predatory Tactics

About the Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union

Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, federally insured financial institution owned by its 41,000 members. HCFCU’s branches are located in Hilo, Honoka‘a, Kailua-Kona, Kaloko, Kealakekua, and Kohala. Additionally, HCFCU has Student Credit Unions in Kealakehe, Kohala and Konawaena High Schools. HCFCU provides service minded financial professionals that will help facilitate mortgage, land, construction, small business, education, personal and auto loans. HCFCU also offers complete checking and savings services, drive up tellers; credit and debit cards with rewards; online and mobile banking; investment services and youth programs. HCFCU also supports numerous Hawaii Island non-profit organizations and community events. Membership in Hawaii Community Federal Credit Union is open to all Hawaii Island residents. For more information, visit www.hicommfcu.com.