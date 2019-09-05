Q&A Meeting to Explore Lloyd’s of London Class Action Litigation Settlement

Attorney Jeffrey E. Foster will hold a free town hall meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, about the recently announced Lloyd’s of London class action settlement in New Jersey.

Legal experts will discuss the proposed settlement regarding the New Jersey case and explain what this means to Hawai‘i residents.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The question-and-answer session will be held at the Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo, in the Sandalwood Room, 93 Banyan Drive, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.