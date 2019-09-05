HTA Public Survey to Inform Five-Year Plan

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) is looking for public feedback to help develop its next strategic plan.

HTA is still seeking input on its Five-Year Strategic Plan for 2020 to 2025. An HTA stakeholder group successfully lobbied to reopen a public survey, extending the response deadline to Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

The survey will take approximately 30 minutes. Progress may be saved along the way.

“The goal of the survey is to identify any issues or opportunities for potential products, amenities, education, programming and experiences that would benefit the tourism industry on your island, and thus the community’s economic well-being,” an HT release said.

The survey can be accessed by clicking here.

Insights gathered from this survey will be presented at the HTA Fall Tourism Update, which takes place Nov. 18 and Nov. 19, 2019, at the Hilton Waikoloa Village on Hawai‘i Island.