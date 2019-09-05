FTA Approves HART Rail Project Plan

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) approved the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit (HART) Recovery Plan, according to a press release issued on Sept. 5, 2019, from the office of Sen. Brian Schatz.

The CEO of the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation submitted a revised recovery plan for the $9.2 billion rail project to the Federal Transit Administration in June after it received approval from the City Council.

HART received approval on the plan from the FTA in order to receive the remaining $744 million of the $1.55 billion the federal government has committed to the project.

“This is not the end of the process, but this is an important milestone that recognizes the work that the state and the city have done in getting this project to be more accountable and keep costs under control,” Sen. Schatz said. “I will continue to work with our federal partners to make sure that we reach the finish line. We have a long way to go but this is good news.”