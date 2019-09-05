Fired Up: VAC Offers Flameworking Class

Volcano Art Center is offering an Introduction to Flameworking workshop on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at VAC’s Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Flameworking, also known as lampworking or torchworking, is a type of glasswork whereby the artist utilizes a torch or lamp to melt the glass. Once in a molten state, the glass is melted and shaped with tools and hand movements, forming beads, figurines or other similar miniature artwork.

This class is designed for the student who has never touched a torch. Instructor will teach the regions of the flame and heat base for a solid foundation from which to build flamework skills. Nash will lead the class in creating sphere forms and pendants.

Participants will complete this workshop with their own finished design, and the knowledge and experience of the basic skills involved to continue flameworking.

Class fee is $160/$155 for VAC members plus a $40 supply fee. Attendees are asked to wear covered shoes. Advance registration is required and this workshop will be limited to six adults. To register, call Volcano Art Center at (808)-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Artist Nash Adams-Pruitt specializes in functional glass art. He has been working borosilicate glass at the torch for six years.

Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.

The Volcano Art Center is a nonprofit educational organization created in 1974 to promote, develop, and perpetuate the artistic and cultural heritage of Hawai‘i’s people and the environment through activities in the visual, literary, and performing arts. Please visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.