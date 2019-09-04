Work Planned on Ali‘i Drive in Keauhou Area

Motorists can expect a little extra traffic at the intersection of Ali‘i Drive and the Keauhou Shopping Center entrance on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

In an effort to improve pedestrian safety at the intersection, the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works Traffic Division will be adjusting the intersection’s traffic signal light timing and phasing on from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.

As a result of the enhancements, pedestrians will be able to use the crosswalk on the makai side of Ali‘i Drive unimpeded by traffic, during which time motorists will have a red light.

All drivers and pedestrians are reminded to be mindful of the surroundings and situation and to proceed cautiously. A special duty officer will be on hand for traffic control while the pedestrian timing enhancements are being completed.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at (808)-961-8341.