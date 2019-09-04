UH Gets Naval Reserve Training Corps Program

US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) and US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, that Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer approved the creation of a Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps program at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa.

The announcement followed years of advocacy from Hawaii’s Congressional delegation to establish such a program.

“The long-awaited establishment of a Naval ROTC program at UH Mānoa underscores the Navy’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and represents a tangible step toward increasing the diversity of its officer corps,” Sen. Hirono said. “I want to thank Secretary Spencer for his support in approving this request, and will continue to work with leaders like him to deepen the Navy’s commitment to Hawai‘i and the Indo-Pacific region.”

“This new ROTC program at UH will give more Hawai‘i students a chance at earning scholarships and gaining an education, while helping the Navy strengthen its diversity to make sure its sailors and Marines better reflect the American public and our values in Hawai‘i,” Sen. Schatz said. “I thank Secretary Spencer for his partnership and his recommitment to the Navy’s longstanding relationship with Hawaii.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sens. Hirono and Schatz consistently encouraged the establishment of a Naval ROTC program at UH. Senator Hirono first formally raised the prospect of the establishment of a Naval ROTC program at UH in 2015 letters to then-Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus and then-Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson. The senators continued their advocacy following the change in administrations and consistently raised the issue with Secretary Spencer throughout his tenure and with other senior Navy leaders.

“We are grateful and proud that the Navy has selected UH Mānoa to host a new NROTC unit,” University of Hawai‘i President David Lassner said. “We are already the home of exceptionally successful Army and Air Force ROTC units, and the establishment of a Navy ROTC unit will provide scholarship opportunities that enable more Hawai‘i students to attend college affordably and serve their country. Our thanks to Sen. Hirono, Sen. Schatz and our entire Congressional delegation for their sustained support.”