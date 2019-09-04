UPDATE: Poorly Organized Tropical Depression Still Far South of Hawai‘i

5 PM HST Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Poorly organized Tropical Depression Twelve-E remains far southeast of Hawai‘i.

At 5 p.m. HST, the poorly defined center of Tropical Depression Twelve-E was located near latitude 12.1°N, longitude 141.4°W, roughly 1,050 miles ESE of Hilo. The depression is moving toward the west-southwest near 7 mph. A gradual turn toward the west is expected over the next couple of days with little change in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days and the depression may become a tropical storm on Friday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.80 inches.

5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Tropical Depression Twelve-E. PC:NOAA

2 PM HST Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Depression Twelve-E, centered about 1,000 miles east-southeast of Hilo, Hawaii.

Elsewhere, no tropical cyclones are expected during the next five days.

11 AM HST Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The Tropical Depression Twelve-E remains disorganized far southeast of Hawai‘i.

At 11 a.m. HST, the center of Tropical Depression Twelve-E was located near latitude 12.7°N, longitude 141.4°W, roughly 1,030 miles ESE of Hawai‘i. The depression is moving toward the west-southwest near 9 mph. A gradual turn toward the west is expected over the next couple of days with little change in forward speed.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and the depression may become a tropical storm later on Thursday or Friday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.80 inches.

11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019: Tropical Depression Twelve-E. PC: NOAA

8 AM HST, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu

The National Hurricane Center initiated advisories on Tropical Depression Twelve-E early this morning.

The system has moved into the Central Pacific basin and future advisories will be issued by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

5 AM HST, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019: Tropical Depression Twelve-E Forms and moves immediately into Central Pacific Basin

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression Twelve-E was located near latitude 13.2°N, longitude 140.5°W, about 1,085 miles ESE of South Point on the Big Island.

The small, well-defined low-pressure system quickly developed late yesterday and early this morning over the far western portion of the eastern North Pacific. The depression is moving toward the west near 9 mph.

5 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019: Tropical Depression Twelve-E. PC: NOAA

A general westward motion at a similar or slightly slower forward speed is anticipated for the next two to three days. Models forecast that the depression will move generally westward for the next three days, followed by a turn toward the WNW.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph, with higher gusts.

The depression appears to be located within an environment that will support at least slow strengthening. The system could become a tropical storm on Thursday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.80 inches.

The next advisory will be issued by the Central Pacific Hurricane Center beginning at 11 a.m.

FORECAST POSITIONS AND MAX WINDS

INIT 04/1500Z 13.2N 140.5W 25 KT 30 MPH

12H 05/0000Z 12.8N 141.8W 30 KT 35 MPH

24H 05/1200Z 12.6N 143.1W 30 KT 35 MPH

36H 06/0000Z 12.6N 144.2W 35 KT 40 MPH

48H 06/1200Z 12.6N 145.4W 40 KT 45 MPH

72H 07/1200Z 13.2N 148.8W 50 KT 60 MPH

96H 08/1200Z 14.5N 154.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

120H 09/1200Z 16.0N 161.0W 60 KT 70 MPH

2 AM HST, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center Honolulu



An area of showers and thunderstorms is associated with a disturbance more than 1,000 miles ESE of Hilo. The showers and thunderstorms are becoming more organized and a tropical depression could form as early as later today or tonight.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 70%.

Formation chance through 5 days: 70%

5 AM HST, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019: Hurricane Juliette Weakening over Eastern Pacific

The center of Hurricane Juliette was

located near latitude 19.5°N, longitude 117.1°W.

Juliette is moving toward the WNW near 6 mph, located about 520 miles WSW of Baja, California. Juliette is expected to move WNW at a slightly faster forward

speed during the next few days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph, with higher gusts. Additional slow weakening is forecast during the next several days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 28.71 inches.