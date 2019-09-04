Small Craft Advisory in Effect for Big Island Waters

3:30 AM HST, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019: SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Small Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

Affected areas include Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and SE waters.

Winds: NE to east winds 20 to 25 knots, with higher gusts.

Seas: 6 to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.