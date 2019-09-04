McDelivery Available on Hawai‘i Island Starting Sept. 4

McDonald’s customers on Hawai‘i Island can have McDonald’s food and drink delivered to their homes and offices.

Five restaurants in Hilo, Puainako and Kona, will offer McDelivery—McDonald’s delivery service—using DoorDash, for the first-time beginning Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

“We’re always working to enhance our guests’ experience by making it easier and more convenient for them to order their McDonald’s favorites,” said Grelyn Rosario, president of the Golden Arches Merchants Association. “We’re proud to welcome DoorDash to Hawai‘i and really excited to introduce McDelivery on Maui and Hawai‘i Island.”

Customers will be able to place their McDonald’s orders through the DoorDash mobile app or on www.DoorDash.com. McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders $12 dollars or more from thousands of participating restaurants.

Until Sept. 9, customers new to DoorDash can use the code DASHMCD for $5 off their first McDonald’s order of $15 or more.

McDelivery launched in the US in 2017 with partners, including Uber Eats, and is expected to be a $4 billion business for both McDonald’s and its franchise restaurants globally in 2019.

“Building on DoorDash and McDonald’s pilot in Houston, we are expanding to thousands of restaurants nationally, bringing McDelivery favorites to even more customers in the US,” said Toby Espinosa, VP of Business Development at DoorDash. “With availability to over 80% of Americans in 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada, DoorDash’s geographic coverage and commitment to excellence paired with McDonald’s scale has helped make this expansion possible.”

About DoorDash Deal

$5 Off Delivery: Offer valid through Sept. 9, 2019. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $15, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only at participating locations. First-time users only. Limit one per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. Use promo code DASHMCD to redeem. See full terms and conditions at dasherhelp.doordash.com/offer-terms-conditions.