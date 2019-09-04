Man Wanted in Connection With Abuse Case

The Hawai’i Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 37-year-old Irvin Tysen Agres of Hilo. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Wainaku areas.

He is wanted for questioning in an active abuse of a household family member investigation and a parole revocation warrant.

Agres is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving an older model Isuzu pickup truck painted with a black rustproofing type of paint.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Gavin Kagimoto at (808)-961-2276, or via email at [email protected] gov.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.