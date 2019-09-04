AD
Line Work Impacting Traffic on Ali‘i Drive

By Max Dible
September 4, 2019, 11:57 AM HST (Updated September 4, 2019, 12:47 PM)
Traffic is moving slower than usual on Ali‘i Drive, as crews are conducting power line work throughout the course of Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Ali‘i Drive is one-lane-only for roughly one block, beginning near Waterfront Row Shopping Center and ending a little shy of Humpy’s Ale House. Drivers should proceed with caution, be prepared to stop and expect at least a brief wait.

HELCO had not responded to an inquiry on how long the work might last as of noon Wednesday. A worker directing traffic on the scene said he was unsure of the work’s duration.

