Line Work Impacting Traffic on Ali‘i Drive

Traffic is moving slower than usual on Ali‘i Drive, as crews are conducting power line work throughout the course of Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Ali‘i Drive is one-lane-only for roughly one block, beginning near Waterfront Row Shopping Center and ending a little shy of Humpy’s Ale House. Drivers should proceed with caution, be prepared to stop and expect at least a brief wait.

HELCO had not responded to an inquiry on how long the work might last as of noon Wednesday. A worker directing traffic on the scene said he was unsure of the work’s duration.