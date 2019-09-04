HPD Arrests 20 Motorists for DUI Violations

During the week of Aug. 26 through Sept. 1, 2019, the Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Two of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 754 DUI arrests compared with 758 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.5%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 1 8 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 5 207 Puna 0 126 Ka’u 0 13 Kona 13 329 South Kohala 1 64 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 20 754

There have been 644 major accidents so far this year compared with 832 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22% percent.

To date, there were 15 fatal crashes resulting in 15 fatalities in the District of Kona compared with 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities—two of which had multiple deaths—for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 21.1% for fatal crashes and 28.6% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.