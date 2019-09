Hawaiʻi Island police have located 16-year-old Roxanne Reeves of Kailua-Kona, who was reported missing.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating Reeves on Aug. 13, 2019. She had last been seen on Kalani Street in Kailua-Kona on June 6, at about 10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was found unharmed in Kailua-Kona on Monday evening, Aug. 26, 2019.