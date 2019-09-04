Couple Charged With Break-In, Theft

A four-month investigation into a break-in and stolen truck has concluded in the arrest of a Honokaʻa couple, according to the Hawai‘i Police Department press.

In April, a local business in Honokaʻa that assists individuals who suffer from developmental disabilities with vocational rehabilitation was broken into. The suspects stole lawn maintenance equipment, took a credit card and stole a truck.

Police investigating the case discovered the stolen credit card was utilized at businesses in South Kohala, Kona and Hilo. The stolen truck was later recovered and returned to the business.

Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested and charged 39-year-old Brian Maltezo and 47-year-old Sriyani Anang, both of Honokaʻa, for offenses that include unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, unauthorized possession of personal confidential information, credit card theft, theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft, possession of drugs and several outstanding warrants.

Maltezo is being held in lieu of $121,850.00, and Anang is held on $12,750.00 bail pending court appearances on set for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Police received tips from the community that assisted in the apprehension and extend thanks to the community involvement.

Police are still seeking tips on the whereabouts of some of the lawn maintenance equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Honokaʻa Police Station at (808)-775-7533 or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808)-935-3311.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.