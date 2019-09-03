US Army Corps of Engineers to Host Meeting

The US Army Corps of Engineers will provide an update on the Waiākea-Palai Stream Flood Control Study at a community meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hilo Municipal Golf Course Multipurpose Room, located at 340 Haihai St. in Hilo.

Earlier this year, the US Army Corps of Engineers and Hawai‘i County Department of Public Works (DPW) Engineering Division held a series of meetings seeking community input on different proposed measures to reduce flood impacts involving Waiākea and Palai Stream areas. Now that the public review period is over, officials will provide an update on the feedback they received and final recommendations, a DPW release said.

At the meeting, US Army Corps of Engineers staff will also provide an updated timeline to complete the processes mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act and the feasibility report. They will be taking questions and explaining the next steps of the design phase and implementation.

It’s estimated that the design and review of the recommended measures will take about a year followed by a year of construction, the release continued.

Neighborhoods within close proximity of the Waiākea Stream, Palai Stream, and Four Mile Creek are encouraged to attend. If there are any questions or concerns, please call Bryce Harada of the Engineering Division, (808) 961-8042.