September Brown Bag Lunch Series Talk

Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center’s monthly free talk is set for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

The talk is part of the center’s Brown Bag Lunch Series titled Finding Solutions, Growing Peace. Talks are every third Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney at 655 Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo.

This month’s speaker is Kimberly Dark on the topic of Handling Unconscious Bias: Our Own and Others’. In this talk, Dark will share tips to recognize, acknowledge and work with your own and others’ deeply engrained stereotypes and how to kindly help when others are acting upon them, according to a center press release.

Ku‘ikahi’s Brown Bag Lunch Series is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch for an informal talk-story session.

For more information, contact Ku‘ikahi Mediation Center at (808)-935-7844 or visit www.hawaiimediation.org.