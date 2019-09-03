Missing: Kyle Brittain, 27, Hilo

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 27-year-old Kyle Brittain who is reported as missing.

He was last seen near the Waipio Valley lookout area on the morning of Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He had informed family members that he was going hiking for the day on the transverse trail in Waipio Valley toward Waimanu Valley. He has not returned or been heard from by family and friends since.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Brittain is described as being 5 feet, 11inches, 145 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

HPD and Fire personnel, along with family, friends and volunteers are continuing their search. Brittain’s father, Steve, spoke with Big Island Now on Monday, asking for volunteers to help in the search for his son.

Police ask anyone who may have information on his whereabouts or who may have seen or spoken to Brittain to call the Honokaʻa Police Station at (808) 775-7533 or the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.