KCH Announces DAISY Award Winner

Kona Community Hospital (KCH) last week named Liana Steindamm as its 3rd quarter DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary nursing.

Steindamm, a Women’s Health Unit nurse, was nominated by the father of a newborn who was delivered at KCH. The nominator described Steindamm as a “wonderful nurse” and credited her hard work and commitment with making their “stay feel like home,” a KCH press release said.

KCH recently partnered with the DAISY Foundation to honor extraordinary nurses. The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses is part of the DAISY Foundation’s mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care provided to patients and families, the release continued.

“We’re all so proud of Liana,” said Stephanie Irwin, KCH education director and DAISY Committee member. “She is an amazing nurse, and this is a well-deserved award.”

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families or colleagues. The award recipient is chosen by a committee at Kona Community Hospital to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are presented quarterly at celebrations attended by the honoree’s colleagues, patients and visitors.

The DAISY Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.

The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.