Female Suspect Charged With Slew of Crimes

The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) has arrested and charged a Puna woman with a slew of crimes following a robbery in Honoka‘a on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

A 52-year-old Laupāhoehoe woman told police that she was trying to help a distressed woman when she was assaulted, and the woman took her vehicle and personal property in the vehicle.

Police received a public tip on the location of the suspect the following day and apprehended her at a residence in Fern Acres, an HPD release said.

Police charged Jadelin Pualena Grammar with robbery, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, assault, possession of personal confidential information related to credit cards, and promotion of a dangerous drug. Her bail was set at $107,000 pending a court appearance set for Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Grammar had been on supervised release after being arrested on Aug. 2, 2019, for other offenses that included firearms possession, drug possession and assault on police officer charges that are still pending in court.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.