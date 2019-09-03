DEM Announces Transfer Station Closure

The Hawai‘i County Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has announced a transfer station closure for Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

Due to staff shortages, the Pāhala Transfer Station will close at 8 a.m. Tuesday and reopen as regularly scheduled on Friday, Sept. 6, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the public can take their residential waste to the Waiʻōhinu Transfer Station, which is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations, or call the DEM Solid Waste Division at (808)-961-8270.