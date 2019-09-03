Class Offers Businesses Tips on Cybersecurity

A private/public partnership is offering local businesses knowledge on cybersecurity at two meetings scheduled for this week.

CyberHawaii, the Hawai‘i Island Economic Development Board (HIEDB) and the Hawai‘i Leeward Planning Council (HLPC) are bringing together cybersecurity, IT professionals and leaders in both the public and private sectors to share their knowledge, experiences and best practices with Hawai‘i businesses ready to be more cyber aware and secure, a CyberHawaii press release said.

These workshops are being offered free of charge through the support of CyberHawaii, HIEDB, HLPC and local sponsors HPM Building Supply, KTA Super Stores and Nā Leo Television.

Cyber Defense 101 workshops will help businesses identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities and risks, as well as create a cybersecurity plan with policies and employee readiness to mitigate cyber threats and establish a simple, practical response plan for cyber incidents.

The first class is Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Imiloa Astronomy Center, Moanahoku Hall, in Hilo.

The second class is Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the NELHA campus in Kailua-Kona.

Classes are free to attend but registration is mandatory. To register contact Jacqui Hoover at (808) 960-7503.

CyberHawaii is an information sharing and analysis nonprofit organization committed to developing and enhancing Hawaii’s cybersecurity capabilities, the release said. Its mission focuses on supporting cyber education and encouraging career pathways in cybersecurity and analytics, as well as cybersecurity outreach and increasing awareness throughout the community.