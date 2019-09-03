Bite Squad Delivery to Open Hilo Operations

A new, independent food delivery service is on its way to Hilo.

Bite Squad is expanding its footprint in Hawai‘i, debuting a new option for on-demand food delivery from Hilo restaurants, a company press release said.

Bite Squad will kick off its Hilo area debut the week of Sept. 6 to Sept. 15, 2019, with the chance to win free delivery for a year. Anyone who places an order during the first week will receive a one-year complimentary subscription to Bite Squad Unlimited, a membership that waives the delivery fee no matter how many times a customer orders. Regular delivery fees start at $2.99.

To meet the anticipated demand, the company plans to hire 100 people in the area. Drivers can apply at https://www.bitesquad.com/apply.

Hilo becomes the first Bite Squad city on the Big Island of Hawai‘i. Its expansion to the area follows debuts in Kahului and Kihei early this summer. Bite Squad also has service in Honolulu, Kailua, Kapolei, Mililani and Salt Lake, currently with more than 700 restaurant partners.

More than 40 Hilo-area restaurants have partnered with Bite Squad, including Akmal Indian Food, Aloydee’s Thai Food, Amigos Taqueria, Bangkok Villa Hilo, Big Island Delights, Ding Tea, Don’s Grill, Dragon Kitchen Sushi, George’s Meat Market, Hawaii Island Gourmet, Hawaiian Licks, Hilo Siam, Hiro’s Place, Hula Hulas, Jack in the Box, Kamana Kitchen, Kurtistown Café, Lam’s Garden, Loved by the Sun, Luquin’s Mexican Restaurant, Millie’s Deli & Snack Shop, Mohala’s Bayfront Fish & Chips, Munch N Joy, Nicoco Hawaiian Gelato—Kilauea, Ning’s Thai Cuisine, Pāhoa Smoothie Shack, Panchos Taco, Papa’a Palaoa Bakery, Popover Bakery & Café, Restaurant Miwa, Restaurant Osaka, Sky Garden Restaurant, Soontarees Deli, Sovereign Tea and Books, Spoonful Café, Sunlight Café, Sunlight Express, Sushi Ebisuya, Sweet Cane Café, Tetsumen Ramen, and Yasuhiro Sushi & Japanese – Kea‘au.

Bite Squad also offers a consumer app with live order tracking to keep customers updated on when their food will arrive, a live chat support team and fully-uniformed, trained employee drivers to ensure professionalism, reliability and timeliness, the release said.