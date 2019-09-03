10th Annual ‘Āina Fest Coming to Kohala

Hawai’i Institute of Pacific Agriculture’s 10th Annual ‘Āina Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from noon to 10 p.m.

Activities include live music, agricultural and Hawaiian cultural workshops, yoga classes, a Keiki Zone, a hula performance, and ono food, drink and crafts from local vendors.

This year’s live music will be performed on two different stages. The line-up features Nahko, Trevor Hall, Amber Lily, Tubby Love, Paul Izak, Paniolo Prince and his Queen Maile, Hāwane Rios, Drew Daniels Band, Ocean Grown, Ydine and AnOther Revolution, Tiana Malone and Mila Polevia.

Education will be on offer throughout the day including an interactive fruit tree planting activity, an educational panel entitled Food Sovereignty: Perspectives from Mahi‘ai and Kia‘i Loko, workshops on Wild Edible Plants, Lomi Lomi and Body Dimensions, Plant Medicine and Chakras, as well as three yoga classes with live music and gong.

Live performances include by Cirque Hale, Ruth Aloua and Hula Halau O Kukui Aloha O Kohala led by Kumu Leia Lawrence.

General Admission tickets for adults are $55 in advance and $65 at the door. Youth tickets, ages 12-17, are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Keiki aged 11 and younger get in free and must be accompanied by an adult. All entertainment, educational workshops and keiki activities are included in the ticket price.

The festival will be held at the Kohala Village HUB Barn & Surrounding Grassy Fields, located at 55-514 Hawi Rd. in Hawi. Check out http://hipagriculture.org/aina-fest for detailed parking and event maps, which are posted prior to the event.

‘Āina Fest is sponsored by HIP Agriculture’s co-founders Dash & Erika Kuhr, Festival Producer Maya ĀParish, HIP Agriculture’s Director of Development Lauren Ruotolo and the ‘Āina Fest committee.

The purpose of the event is to empower regenerative farmers and island-wide food security and sovereignty, according to a festival press release. All of the proceeds raised are used to support youth education programs, residential farmer training and community education projects island-wide.

Donations are tax-deductible through the Hawai‘i Institute of Pacific Agriculture. Learn more at www.hipagriculture.org.