State Seeks Volunteers to Speak Up for Kupuna

The Hawai‘i Department of Health Executive Office on Aging is seeking volunteers for its long-term care ombudsman program.

A long-term care ombudsman is an advocate for kupuna, protecting the human and civil rights of long-term care residents, according to a release from the State of Hawai‘i.

Responding to complaints and problems of residents in long-term care facilities, the specific responsibilities of long-term care ombudsman are determined by federal and state statutes.

Facilities an ombudsman would frequent to help be a voice for kupuna include licensed nursing homes, adult residential care homes, assisted living facilities, community care foster family homes and other long-term care settings as required by law.

Long-term care ombudsman services are available free and statewide, the release said. For more information, call (808)-586-7268.