Gov. Ige Announces Hawai‘i Payroll Week

Gov. David Ige has proclaimed Labor Day week, Sept. 2 to Sept. 6, 2019, as Payroll Week in Hawai‘i.

Payroll Week is meant to honor nearly 350 state payroll professionals across all departments. These individuals oversee, direct and process payroll checks for nearly 70,000 employees on any given payday, according to a state press release.

Payroll professionals play a key role in maintaining the economic health of residents, carrying out such diverse tasks as calculating accurate pay for all state employees, carrying out tax withholding, reporting and depositing, and making sure proper amounts are forwarded for retired pay, health benefits, union dues, unemployment insurance and other third-party payments, the release continued.

The payroll system modernization effort was successfully completed earlier this year.

“It is fitting that we celebrate and honor our state’s payroll professionals who worked diligently to ensure a smooth transition from a 50-year-old, paper-based payroll system to a modern, accurate, efficient and secure platform,” said Gov. Ige.

“I’d like to thank the payroll staff statewide for embracing the technology and change that this new system has brought to their jobs,” said Doug Murdock, Office of Enterprise Technology Services chief information officer. “It is because of their perseverance and persistence that employees across the state are benefitting from a modern payroll system.”

The payroll project was implemented by the Department of Accounting and General Services in coordination with the Office of Enterprise Technology Services.

Payroll Week in Hawai‘i runs in conjunction with National Payroll Week.