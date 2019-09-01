WHEA to Host Annual Festival

West Hawai‘i Explorations Academy (WHEA) middle school is presenting its annual 2019 Kanikapila Jam and Ho‘olaule‘a Festival on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This community event includes live entertainment from E Kolu Mea Nui, Ali’i Ke’aina’aina & ‘Ohana, Aunty Darlene Ahuna, Aunty Tani Waipa & Duane Yamada, Pomai Brown & ‘Ohana and more.

The purchase of a ticket also includes a chance to win door prizes, silent auctions, access to vendors and free cultural activities. Plus, attendees should be on the lookout for ‘Ono Grinds and Local Kine Flavors from pickled mango to fresh-made shrimp chips. And everyone can stay cool with the event’s flavored Bradda Pops.

Concession will offer fresh poke bowls, fried fish, Kalua pig and cabbage, shoyu chicken and teri beef bowls, to name a few.

Tickets are just $10 per person. Kids 10 years old and younger get in free. Purchase your tickets from our students or at the door on Sept. 21. Visit www.whea.net for more details.