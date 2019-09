UPDATES: No Tsunami Threat to Hawai‘i From 6.7-M Fiji Quake

UPDATE: 6:30 AM: Hawai‘i County Civil Defense

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reports an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 has occurred at approximately 5:54 HST in the vicinity of Fiji.

PTWC confirms there is NO TSUNAMI THREAT to the Island and State of Hawai‘i.

SPONSORED VIDEO

You will be informed should conditions change.

UPDATE: 6:23 AM: USGS

M6.7 Earthquake – Fiji region

Preliminary Report

Magnitude 6.7

ADVERTISEMENT

Date-Time

1 Sep 2019 15:54:22 UTC

2 Sep 2019 03:54:22 near epicenter

1 Sep 2019 04:54:22 standard time in your timezone

Location 20.420S 178.544W

Depth 615 km

Distances

344.2 km (213.4 mi) SE of Levuka, Fiji

357.0 km (221.3 mi) WNW of Nuku�alofa, Tonga

405.0 km (251.1 mi) SE of Suva, Fiji

493.5 km (306.0 mi) SSE of Labasa, Fiji

510.5 km (316.5 mi) SE of Ba, Fiji

6:03 AM HST, SUNDAY, SEPT. 1 2019

AN EARTHQUAKE HAS OCCURRED WITH THESE PRELIMINARY PARAMETERS

ORIGIN TIME – 0554 AM HST 01 SEP 2019

COORDINATES – 20.4 SOUTH 178.4 WEST

LOCATION – FIJI REGION

MAGNITUDE – 6.5 MOMENT

EVALUATION

BASED ON ALL AVAILABLE DATA, A DESTRUCTIVE PACIFIC-WIDE TSUNAMI IS NOT EXPECTED AND THERE IS NO TSUNAMI THREAT TO HAWAI‘I.

THIS WILL BE THE ONLY STATEMENT ISSUED FOR THIS EVENT UNLESS ADDITIONAL DATA ARE RECEIVED.