Hawai‘i Island Road & Lane Closures, Sept. 3–6

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced temporary lane closures Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 3 to 6, 2019.

There will be no daytime roadwork scheduled on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of Labor Day, unless permitted.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather-permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11/190)

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 65 to 69, Ka‘alualu Waiohinu Road and South Point Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers0 and 4 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH KONA Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile markers101 to 109, Hookena Beach Road to Captain Cook Village Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA Alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers119 and 122, Seaview Circle and Poni Place, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HĀMĀKUA Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 26 and 29, Kilau Bridge and Moonlight Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

PA‘AUILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 to 37, between Kalapahapuu Road and Hauola Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work.

SOUTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 4 and 6, Alae Cemetary and Kapue Road, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270) & KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile markers1 and 5, at the Kalo‘olo‘o Drive intersection on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

AKAKA FALLS ROAD (ROUTE 220)

NORTH HILO Alternating lane closure on Akaka Falls Road (Route 220) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 0 and 4, Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, seven days a week, for TMT work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWI ROAD (ROUTE 250)

NORTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 14 and 16 on Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Friday, Sept. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.