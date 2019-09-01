Flood Advisory Extended for Hawai‘i Island

7:15 PM HST Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 10:15 PM HST

At 7:13 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain across portions of leeward Big Island near Waikoloa. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Honaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village, Kealakekua, Honalo, Kalaoa, Holualoa

and Kohala Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown