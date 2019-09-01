AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Flood Advisory Extended for Hawai‘i Island

By Big Island Now
September 1, 2019, 7:23 PM HST (Updated September 1, 2019, 7:23 PM)
×

7:15 PM HST Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 10:15 PM HST

At 7:13 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain across portions of leeward Big Island near Waikoloa. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Honaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Waikoloa Village, Kealakekua, Honalo, Kalaoa, Holualoa
and Kohala Ranch.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments